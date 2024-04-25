How to watch, listen, and stream the first round of the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft will officially get underway from Detroit on Thursday night with the Chicago Bears making the first selection and former Oklahoma Sooner and USC Trojan Caleb Williams is considered a lock to land in the Windy City.

With four former Alabama football stars projected to be selected in the opening round, Crimson Tide fans have plenty to look forward to on Thursday night.

Alabama fans can also catch legendary head coach Nick Saban on the set of the ABC broadcast.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the first night of the draft:

Date: Thursday, Apr. 25

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Roll Tide Wire will provide non-stop coverage of the former Alabama football stars selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

