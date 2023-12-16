How to watch or listen when Rhode Island basketball plays Delaware

Rhode Island Rams (5-5) vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3)

The Fightin' Blue Hens are 7-3 in non-conference play. Delaware is seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Christian Ray paces the Fightin' Blue Hens with 8.8 boards. The Rams have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Rhode Island averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than its opponents. Delaware averages 77.0 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.0 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 73.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 70.0 Delaware allows to opponents.

Who are the top performers for Rhode Island and Delaware?

Jyare Davis is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Delaware. Jaden House is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rams. Zek Montgomery is averaging 13.6 points for Rhode Island.

Jaden House drives through Yale forwards Casey Simmons and Danny Wolf in the first half.

When and where does Rhode Island play Delaware?

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., at Elmont, New York.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams play the Delaware Blue Hens?

The game will be streamed on FloHoops and The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. Delaware game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen: Rhode Island Rams vs. Delaware Blue Hens basketball