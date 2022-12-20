Watch: Lionel Messi nearly hit by overhead cable during Argentina's open-top bus celebration - Getty Images/Rodrigo Valle

Lionel Messi was inches away from being knocked off the back of an open-top bus moments after returning to Argentina with the World Cup.

The Argentine maestro and four team-mates, including Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, were forced to duck under an overhead power cable with seconds to spare.

Jubilant supporters stayed up to greet the players after their plane touched down around 2am local time on Tuesday following a return journey from Dubai which lasted more than 19 hours.

Footage of their near-miss with the cable showed Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul spotting it at the last-minute and alerting his team-mates who managed to duck in the nick of time – although the cable flicked Paredes' head and knocked his baseball cap off.

Messi, clutching the World Cup trophy, appeared to take the scare in his stride and could be seen laughing off the shock as best he could as the vehicle inched through the crowds either side of the carriageway with a police escort.

¡CUIDADO CON LOS CABLES MUCHACHOS! Insólito momento en la llegada de los campeones del mundo a Argentina.



Se le voló la gorra a Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/mUfGmOTQdU — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

An Argentinian journalist commenting on the scare said: “Paredes has just lost his cap. What a moment. Be careful boys.”

The Argentine government has declared today a national Bank Holiday to allow fans to take part in the celebrations which will see the players travelling to Buenos Aires’ famous Obelisk monument later with the World Cup.

More than a million fans congregated around the iconic monument after Argentina’s thrilling penalty shootout victory against France on Sunday.

The players rightly got a heroes' welcome when they arrived back in Argentina - AFP via Getty Images/Tomas Cuesta

Fans lined the streets to cheer the World Cup winners - AFP vi Getty Images/Tomas Cuesta

A specially-prepared bus will take them from the Argentina Football Association's training ground to the Obelisk.

AFA confirmed in a tweet: “The world champion squad will head towards the Obelisk at midday to celebrate the World Cup triumph with fans. Yes….we are the World Champions.”

The tweet ended with three stars – to reflect the fact Argentina have now won the cup three times.