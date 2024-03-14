Watch: Lion slams into safari jeep during fierce battle with rival lion

Two male lions engaging in a battle for territorial or breeding rights in Tanzania did so in the midst of safari vehicles, including one that happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The fierce battle occurred last week in Serengeti National Park and was captured in video by safari guide Albert Kimaro.

“The rivals were seemingly unaware of their surroundings, resulting in one being chased into the driver’s door of one of the jeeps,” the Independent reported. “After the lion stood up and walked away, the huge damage caused by the collision became visible.”

The lion that did the damage appeared no worse for wear as it walked away apparently unscathed, unlike the jeep’s door.

“I have been a guide for eight years, but I have never seen anything like this,” Albert told the Independent.

