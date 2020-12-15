WATCH: LaMelo Ball scores 12 points, knocks down two threes in second preseason game

After an impressive debut game that didn’t feature any scoring, LaMelo Ball flipped the script for his second preseason game. Taking on the Toronto Raptors for the second time in three days, Ball looked far more comfortable offensively on the night.

The rookie guard notched his first unofficial basket of his NBA career, a corner three-pointer in the first quarter just in front of the Hornets’ bench. He knocked down one more three-pointer in the second, that one preceding a staredown of the Raptors bench, and added a reverse layup in-between the two long-range shots.

Much of his damage, interestingly, came at the free throw line where he finished 4-of-6 on the night. His final stat line was 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting, 2-of-6 from range, with three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 20 minutes played.

The Hornets would fall on the night, 112-109, though without the high peak and low valley they showed in Saturday’s loss.