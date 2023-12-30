Watch: Ladd McConkey takes broken trick play for TD to extend Georgia's lead in Orange Bowl

Sometimes, the plays you don't draw up are the ones that work the best.

Up 21-3 over Florida State in the second quarter of the Orange Bowl, the Bulldogs dialed up a trick play against the Seminoles, throwing a screen to receiver Ladd McConkey who squared up to pass. McConkey, not seeing anyone downfield, instead reversed field and outran the entire Florida State defense to score from 27 yards out.

The touchdown gave Georgia a 28-3 lead, only extending Georgia's overall dominance.

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football vs. Florida State live score, updates, highlights from Orange Bowl

McConkey is one of Georgia's slipperiest receivers, and the speedster turned on the afterburners to outrun the Seminoles defense. In fact, to get to the corner, he outran four Florida State defenders to get six.

Georgia has lost just two bowl games under Kirby Smart, and is looking to continue that dominance. The Bulldogs haven't lost a bowl game since 2018, when they lost the Sugar Bowl to Texas.

McConkey, for his part, is expected to be a valued receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. While he may not be among the most elite talent, McConkey can certainly add improv to the strengths in his profile.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Ladd McConkey takes broken trick play for TD to extend lead over FSU