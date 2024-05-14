How to watch La Liga soccer in the U.S. in 2024

No matter where you think La Liga ranks among the best leagues in the world, it’s undeniably home to some absolutely enthralling soccer. Featuring arguably the best rivalry in all of sports — Real Madrid vs Barcelona — and dozens of world-class players, La Liga features some of the best matches on a weekly basis.

For those who live in the United States and want to watch La Liga, every single match in 2024 will stream live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish, while many games will also be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Some of the bigger ones may make it to ESPN or ESPN2, but that’s rare.

If you’re still feeling unsure, don’t worry. We’ve put together a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch La Liga games in the United States.

The Best Way to Watch La Liga Soccer in the U.S.

If there’s just one single match you’re intent on watching, and you don’t mind watching in Spanish, you can head to the next section for some free short-term options. However, on a more general long-term basis, the best and cheapest way to watch as much La Liga action as possible is unequivocally ESPN+.

The popular sports streaming service has every La Liga match. Whether it’s El Clasico or a battle between relegation-destined teams, it will stream live on ESPN+, and it will be available in both English and Spanish. If you live in the US and you love La Liga, get ESPN+. It’s as simple as that.

Moreover, while ESPN+ doesn’t come with a free trial, it’s only $11 per month or $110 for the year. Or, if you want to bundle it along with Disney+ and Hulu, the price only jumps to $15 per month.

Even if you were only interested in watching La Liga, that’s still a pretty strong value. Compare that to MLS Season Pass, for example, which will get you every MLS game for $15 per month. But then ESPN+ also has every match of the Copa del Rey, Bundesliga and FA Cup, as well as other soccer from around the world, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary ever made, original shows and more exclusive on-demand and written content. It’s thousands hours of content.

Additionally, La Liga’s US rights deal with ESPN goes through 2029, so you don’t need to worry about this option changing anytime soon.

Is There a Free La Liga Live Stream?

Since some La Liga matches kickoff at the same time, not every single one can be televised on ESPN Deportes. However, the large majority of games–and certainly all of the biggest ones featuring Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid–make their way to TV.

There are three live-TV streaming services that offer ESPN Deportes and come with a free trial:

Fubo‘s “Latino” channel package comes with 63 Spanish-speaking channels, including ESPN Deportes. It’s $33 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial.

YouTube TV‘s “Spanish Plan” has 32 Spanish-speaking channels, including ESPN Deportes. This one will run you $35 per month, and it comes with a five-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream‘s “Optimo Mas” has 100-plus total channels, including 55-plus in Spanish and 40-plus in English. It includes ESPN Deportes and costs a total of $80 per month, but it comes with a five-day free trial.

As you can see, all of these are much more expensive long-term options than ESPN+. However, if you’re looking to fully replace cable and watch La Liga, then these are all good choices. Or, if you simply want to watch a day or weekend’s worth of matches without paying anything, any of these free trials will work perfectly for that purpose.

How to Watch La Liga Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside of the US but in a country where there’s no other way to watch La Liga, you can combine one of the aforementioned streaming services with a virtual private network (VPN). All of those streaming services are US-only, but a VPN can bypass those geographical restrictions by hiding your IP address/location and connecting you to a digital server in the US.

As such, you can use a VPN to connect to ESPN+ and watch La Liga matches live even if you’re abroad. We personally like NordVPN due to its combination of reliability, speed and ease of use, but there are a lot of good options out there. You can check out our rundown of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some alternatives.

