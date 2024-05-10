Watch Kyogo's derby wonder strike

The swivel. The hit. The eruption.

Winning goals don't come much better than Kyogo Furuhashi's exquisite strike last time Celtic hosted derby rivals Rangers.

The wonder goal gave Celtic a 2-0 lead in the new year meeting, following Paulo Bernardo's volleyed opener, and they saw out victory despite James Tavernier's late reply for the 10-man visitors.

As the sides prepare to lock horns in Saturday's title showdown at Celtic Park, click the play icon above to watch Kyogo's stunning strike from all angles.