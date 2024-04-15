WATCH: KU women’s golf coach talks program building, Jayhawk family on K-Nation

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU women’s golf has been steadily, but quicky, building since Lindsay Kuhle took over the program in 2021.

The Jayhawks won their first tournament title in six years this spring, finishing on top at the Westbrook Invitational in Arizona in February. In 2022-23, Kansas was an NCAA Regional at-large selection for just the second time in school history.

“I’d really say it’s the people that we brought into the program,” KU head women’s golf coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “It is a lot to build a program but with the resources we’ve had, the support we’ve had at KU it’s been a little bit… easier.”

Kuhle seeks out golfers who exhibit her “Three C’s” of being coachable, confident and competitive. She also is relishing in the support from administrators and other coaches at KU.

“That’s really the reason I came here, I felt that in the interview,” she said.”

Kuhle sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley for an exclusive one-on-one interview which aired in Sunday’s edition of K-Nation.

Click here for Sunday’s full show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.