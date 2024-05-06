WATCH: Which KU softball players know their coach best?

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Head coach Jennifer McFalls and her players spend a whole lot of time together.

It’s hundreds and hundreds of hours spent bonding between practice, games, travel and more. Naturally, KU softball’s stars have gotten to know their coach pretty well.

In a unique interview style, KU’s Campbell Bagshaw, Kasey Hamilton and Ashlyn Anderson took questions about their coach, before McFalls delivered with the correct answers. The special feature, which aired in Sunday’s K-Nation, can be watched above.

