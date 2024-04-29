WATCH: KU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes on K-Nation

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has big shoes to fill.

Andy Kotelnicki impressed in three seasons in Lawrence before taking a job with Penn State. Grimes brings plenty of new ideas into the KU offense but also knows, since the Jayhawks’ offense was efficient, there isn’t a need for wholesale change.

“I got a lot of respect for what’s been done here,” he said. “The way that they’ve played here is a a way I believe in as well… I think every offense every year looks at itself and says how can we improve? But I think, to the common bystander, you’ll see a very similar product on the field.”

Kotelnicki became known for his creativity in play-calling, a trait which Grimes shares but plans to implement strategically.

“I think it’s only too much [creativity] if your players can’t execute that,” Grimes said. “If you’re doing so much that it becomes confusing for your players, then that’s when it becomes a problem. But, they’re typically not going to have problems with those plays. They enjoy them so much that it’s not going to be too hard.”

While quarterback Jalon Daniels is continuing to work toward 100% health, Grimes has seen flashes from the rising senior that show how high his ceiling can be.

“A little Jalon goes a long way,” Grimes said. “You can just see, in a short amount of time, how talented he is, how confident he is. And I just want to continue to breath life into that.”

