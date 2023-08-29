Watch: Klubnik gives whole Clemson team Beats headphones

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre headphones last week, and now his teammates are reaping the benefits of the deal.

Last week, Beats made it official that Klubnik and 14 other college football stars signed a deal with Beats to NIL deals as a part of their new “Beats Elite” class.

Klubnik is joined by USC QB Caleb Williams, Oregon State and former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Tennessee QB Joe Milton, Florida State QB Jordan Travis, Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia DB Malaki Starks, Washington QB Michael Penix, Penn State RB Nick Singleton, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

Klubnik also has signed NIL deals with Dear Old Clemson and Rhoback.

Here’s the former five-star recruit giving each of his teammates a new set of Beats headphones:

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire