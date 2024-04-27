WATCH: Kiran Amegadjie reacts to getting drafted by the Bears

A dream came true for Kiran Amegadjie on Friday night when he received the call from his hometown team, the Chicago Bears. The offensive tackle from Yale was drafted by the Bears with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round, giving the offense a long lineman who can potentially develop into a starter. Amegadjie hails from Hinsdale, a suburb just outside Chicago, and made it clear this was a dream come true.

Here is how the call went when Amegadjie spoke with general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and president Kevin Warren.

"Tell your dad he's got a new golf partner." 🥹 Last summer, @the2kkiran5 introduced himself to Coach Flus at a golf course and told him he’d be drafting him in a year. Yesterday he got the call. pic.twitter.com/NJIKVg8NDA — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 27, 2024

Poles began the call asking him the most important question: “You want to be a Chicago Bear?” Amegadjie couldn’t help but smile. “I would love to.” Eberflus then reminded him about the time they met a year ago out golfing. “A year ago, you said you were going to come to the Chicago Bears. You were right, huh?” Eberflus asked. “I told you coach, I told you,” Amegadjie said. “Tell your dad he’s got a new golf partner,” Eberflus replied.

After Warren finished the call, Amegadjie’s draft party exploded into cheers and screams. The die-hard Bears fan was coming home, and he heard it first from the team front office.

