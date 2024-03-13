How to watch Kansas basketball play Wednesday against Cincinnati in Big 12 tournament

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s Big 12 Conference tournament stay starts Wednesday with a second-round matchup against Cincinnati.

The Jayhawks (22-9) are the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 tournament. The Bearcats (19-13) are the No. 11 seed. Cincinnati beat No. 14-seed West Virginia to advance to face Kansas.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Cincinnati

When: 8:30 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, March 13

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Cincinnati basketball coach Wes Miller reacts during the first half of a Big 12 Conference tournament game Tuesday against West Virginia at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

