Samford basketball coach, players react to Kevin McCullar Jr. not playing for Kansas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — For a time, it seemed as if Kevin McCullar Jr. would be able to play for Kansas basketball in the NCAA tournament.

McCullar, a graduate senior guard, sat out the Big 12 Conference tournament in order to get some much needed rest. Jayhawks coach Bill Self appeared optimistic about McCullar’s potential return. Although McCullar missed significant practice time in recent weeks, it appeared as if he would be able to try to be a part of Kansas’ search for its next national championship.

But on Tuesday, Self revealed McCullar wouldn’t be able to play. The bone bruise that’s affecting McCullar wouldn’t be something that McCullar could play through. And that news has changed the dynamic of the game Kansas (22-10), a No. 4 seed in the Midwest region, will play Thursday against No. 13-seed Samford (29-5).

“I’m actually kind of like sad and like disappointed that he’s not playing,” Samford senior forward Jermaine Marshall said Wednesday. “One, I want to say I hope he get healthy. But two, I also want to play Kansas at their strength. I don't want to play Kansas when they’ve got guys out. I want to play the opponent at their best because I know we are at our best and I know what we can do at our best. So, I’m kind of like disappointed that he isn’t playing actually.”

McCullar is an All-America caliber talent when healthy. He’s one of the reasons that Kansas entered the season as a national championship contender. In addition to being a lead scoring threat, he’s also someone that can have a significant effect on the defensive side of the ball.

McCullar’s lack of availability will mean more pressure on Jayhawks guards like freshman Elmarko Jackson and graduate senior Nicolas Timberlake. That much is clear. Time will tell if Samford can step up and take advantage of Kansas’ lack of depth.

Regardless, the Bulldogs are approaching this game with a level of confidence that requires attention. Neither their players nor their head coach approached their media availabilities Wednesday with any apprehension. When Kansas tips off against Samford on Thursday, the Jayhawks will be in for a battle.

“We prepared like they were — everybody was playing,” Bulldogs coach Bucky McMillan said. “It doesn’t change much. It doesn’t change much with the plan. I mean, obviously, Kansas is going to have good players no matter who they put in the game. And we’ve had guys out all season and still had a great season, so I know that they wouldn’t be as good as they’ve been without having perseverance and not having good players who can step in there. But I do know that you lose a player, you don’t just lose a good player, but it can shorten your bench slightly. … But other than that, they’re going to be the same Kansas. They’re going to be a good team, a good match.”

