WATCH: Justin Fields shows off eye-hand coordination with Steelers

By now, you know that the Justin Fields experiment in Chicago is over. The Bears traded the former Ohio State star quarterback to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and by the sounds of it, he’ll have to work his way back to a starter behind NFL veteran QB Russell Wilson.

However, by the looks of it, Fields is showing signs of life and again oozing the potential that showed flashes of him being one of the most athletic and dynamic playmakers under center. It’s going to be an uphill climb to get meaningful snaps in the “Steel City,” but you just never know.

Watch as Fields goes through a drill during Steelers’ organized team activities (OTAs), showing off his concentration and eye-hand coordination.

Steelers Justin Fields showing eye/hand coordination is tip top pic.twitter.com/CZofMEFtvW — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) May 22, 2024

We’ll continue to keep an eye on how Fields is doing in Pittsburgh and bring you any interesting news.

