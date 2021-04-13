WATCH: Josh Allen sends motivational message to 2021 draft prospect Trey Lance

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Bills quarterback Josh Allen sent some advice to one 2021 NFL Draft quarterback prospect in particular recently. That guy was North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Like Allen, Lance didn’t play at a high-profile college. Also like Buffalo’s favorite son, Lance is a top-QB prospect bunched together with a couple of others who all played for “bigger” schools.

In the NFL’s Take the Stage video series, Allen steps up to send some advice to Lance considering the two have similar paths to the league.

Allen’s message: “Ignore them.”

Check out the full video below:

