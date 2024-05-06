Watch Joe Burrow return to practice field with Bengals after season-ending injury in 2023

Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his long-awaited return to the field on Monday.

Burrow’s 2023 season with the Bengals was almost entirely a wash due to injuries. He injured his calf during training camp and began the season limited, and he ultimately appeared in just 10 games before a torn ligament in his wrist ended his campaign.

For the first time since undergoing season-ending surgery, Burrow was spotted throwing a ball as he participated in Monday’s rookie minicamp practice.

While it’s hard to gauge Burrow’s status considering he’s not wearing pads or a helmet, nor is he in a game situation. But there’s no denying the release looks good for the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick.

HE IS SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/ZsZjzkZEmg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 6, 2024

Burrow enters the 2024 season with big-time expectations after signing a five-year, $275 million contract extension before the start of last season that made him the league’s highest-paid player at the time.

