Watch: Jewell Loyd makes halfcourt shot, advises in Notre Dame return

Jewell Loyd will go down as one of the best women’s basketball players ever. In her WNBA tenure with the Seattle Storm, she’s earned two championships, five All-Star selections and her first scoring title just this past season. But her journey to superstardom at the professional level began at Notre Dame, and she returned there for the Irish’s game against No. 5 Virginia Tech.

Before anyone got there, she stepped onto the court at Purcell Pavilion and made a shot from halfcourt like it was nothing:

ONE SHOT WONDER 🫡 2x WNBA Champ @jewellloyd is back at Notre Dame to watch #17 @ndwbb take on #5 Virginia Tech! pic.twitter.com/c9WWRtBywQ — WNBA (@WNBA) February 29, 2024

After the Irish earned a victory over the Hokies that many were not expecting, Loyd met with the Irish and offered advice to the players who undoubtedly remained a high from their upset win:

showed up & stepped up with Jewell in the house!!@jewellloyd you’re welcome back anytime 🫶#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/obIrW4MU4y — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 1, 2024

One of the best players in program history, Loyd always will have a place at Notre Dame. That she came back for the high point of the season to this point makes it better. Hopefully, the Irish won’t have to wait long for her next visit:

Fighting Irish fam ☘️@jewellloyd was in the building to watch @ndwbb upset #5 Virginia Tech! pic.twitter.com/1nfOBIKvyN — WNBA (@WNBA) March 1, 2024

