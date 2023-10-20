Watch Jackson-Davis sing Beyoncé's ‘Halo' at Warriors open practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Less than a week before the Warriors' 2023-24 season opener one thing is certain: The vibes at Chase Center are immaculate.

Golden State held its open practice Thursday night, an annual opportunity for Dub Nation to experience a behind-the-scenes look at Warriors practice. Well, practice with a twist.

The star of the night was rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who brought the Chase Center roof down by belting Beyonce's "Halo" karaoke style.

The Warriors drafted Jackson-Davis with the No. 57 overall pick in June for his size, athleticism and menacing defensive presence. His singing voice wasn't listed on the scouting report, but it might be after Thursday's signature performance.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast