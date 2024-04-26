WATCH: Inside Patriots draft room during Drake Maye selection

At long last, Thursday was the opening round of the 2024 NFL draft.

All of those months of preparation, pro days and pre-draft visits led to the New England Patriots choosing the future by selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

The Patriots’ Twitter account gave us an exclusive video inside the draft room, right as Maye was about to be selected. Everyone, from de facto general manager Eliot Wolf to coach Jerod Mayo, had a chance to talk with the quarterback before the selection.

Robert Kraft was the last one to take the call to welcome the Patriots’ new rookie quarterback to the organization.

Maye-king the pick. Inside the draft room as the Patriots select @DrakeMaye2. pic.twitter.com/0VWqLiW7yy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2024

It’s always fun to see behind-the-scenes footage from the draft rooms. By the looks of it, the entire Patriots’ organization look pleased and eager to get the organization back on track.

