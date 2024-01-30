How to watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball game

Peacock boasts a crucial Big Ten men's basketball double-header Tuesday night, starting with the Ohio State Buckeyes welcoming the No. 14-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. EST (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EST). The night wraps up with an in-state showdown between Michigan and Michigan State.

The Illini are building toward their fifth-straight 20-win season and fifth-straight year with double-digit conference wins. Illinois has won three of its last four games. The team is now playing with All-Big Ten preseason team member Terrence Shannon Jr. Shannon was suspended from the team on December 28th after he was charged with rape in connection with a September incident in Kansas. Following a judge's ruling, he was allowed to rejoin the team in late January and played in Illinois' January 21st win over Rutgers.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has to be happy this game is being played in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 9-2 at home this season but haven't won any of their five road games. Coming off two blowout losses in-conference on the road, Ohio State desperately needs some home cooking.

How to Watch Illinois vs Ohio State College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Tuesday, January 30

Time: 7:00 PM ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Men’s match up Michigan vs Michigan State at 9 PM ET

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

