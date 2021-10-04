Watch Hunter Henry muscle his way for a beastly TD vs. the Buccaneers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked in a defensive battle, Mac Jones connected with Hunter Henry for the Patriots touchdown of the evening.
What started as a medium gain turned into something more, as Henry was able to power his way into the end zone. After the catch, he shook off the defender and walked into the end zone. For Henry, that was his first touchdown reception of the season.
For Jones, this was his second touchdown of the season. It gave New England a 7-3 lead, and changed the momentum at that point in the football game.
Hunter in the end zone.@Hunter_Henry84 | #ForeverNE
📺: @SNFonNBC / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/F9Z9PbyQDE
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 4, 2021
As the game continues on, it will be intriguing if either team can gain separation.
Related
Patriots fans booed Tom Brady as he took the field for the Buccaneers offense