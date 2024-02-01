WATCH: Highlights from Michigan State basketball’s win over Michigan

Michigan State picked up a huge rivalry win over Michigan on Tuesday night inside of the Breslin Center, earning the 700th career win in the hall of fame career of head coach Tom Izzo.

While the game didn’t start the way the Spartans wanted it to, the team took care of business, and cruised their way to a dominating 81-62 win over the Wolverines.

Check out the highlights from the big time win by MSU:

WIN vs the Wolverines. HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/fGNSvZmFhW — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2024

