WATCH: Highlights of latest MSU football commit, 3-star CB Eddie Pleasant III

Michigan State football added to their 2023 class on Sunday, with three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III announcing his commitment to the Spartans.

Pleasant hails from Tampa, Fla. and is ranked as the No. 61 cornerback in the class. He is the Spartans’ sixth commitment so far in the 2023 class.

Learn more about Pleasant by checking out his junior season highlights below:

