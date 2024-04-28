Watch highlights of new Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

No player in college football was more exciting than Jayden Daniels in 2023. Yes, that includes Caleb Williams. The LSU star was phenomenal, completing 72% of his passes for over 3,800 yards, with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Daniels was just as exciting on the ground, rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was enough to earn him the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

On Thursday, Daniels became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Daniels will start under center immediately for Washington in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

There were some who believed that Daniels was the top overall player — ahead of Williams — in the 2024 class. Regardless, Washington believes it finally has the player to solve its seemingly endless quarterback problem.

What are the Commanders getting in Daniels? Let’s look at some of his college highlights.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire