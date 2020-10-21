Watch: Heartbroken Ryan Fitzpatrick: I basically got fired

Barry Werner

The Miami Dolphins made a seemingly abrupt transition at quarterback Monday on their bye week, as they decided to start Tua Tagovailia and bench Ryan Fitzpatrick when they play next against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fitzpatrick has led the Dolphins to a 3-3 record, including consecutive impressive victories over the San Francisco 49ers and hapless New York Jets.


Still, the change to the first-round pick out of Alabama is happening and it wasn’t easy for the veteran to digest.


Fitzpatrick expanded on his comments in a Zoom call.


Fitzpatrick has completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,535 yards with 10 TDs and 7 picks. He also has rushed for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.


Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall despite suffering a brutal hip injury in 2019 at Alabama. It was expected his growth process in the NFL might take some time. However, that accelerated. He made his first appearance for the Dolphins, going 2-for-2 for 9 yards in the victory over the Jets.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner weighed in on Twitter Monday, recalling when he was replaced by Eli Manning with the Giants in a similar fashion.


Fitzpatrick, who will be 38 next month, is one play away from returning to the field, which is the challenge every player faces when replaced. One can be sure he will continue to tutor Tagovailoa and be ready when called upon.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3 but it would seem implausible the Dolphins would risk moving Fitzpatrick and going with Tagovailoa and another rookie, Reid Sinnett, who currently is on the practice squad.

 