Watch: Heartbroken Ryan Fitzpatrick: I basically got fired

The Miami Dolphins made a seemingly abrupt transition at quarterback Monday on their bye week, as they decided to start Tua Tagovailia and bench Ryan Fitzpatrick when they play next against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fitzpatrick has led the Dolphins to a 3-3 record, including consecutive impressive victories over the San Francisco 49ers and hapless New York Jets.

Coach Flores has announced that @Tua will be the starting quarterback. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/kxVqpwZPLY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 21, 2020





Still, the change to the first-round pick out of Alabama is happening and it wasn’t easy for the veteran to digest.

#Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick after finding out he was benched: "I felt like it was my team and that's why my heart was so heavy yesterday. My heart just hurt all day. It was heartbreaking for me." "I have to separate my feelings and be a professional. "I want Tua to play well." — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2020





Fitzpatrick expanded on his comments in a Zoom call.

Here's the video of Ryan Fitzpatrick zoom conference. He also added: "I've been benched for all kinds of different ways but this was kind of the first place other than Buffalo that I've been fully committed and invested. I felt like it was my team." pic.twitter.com/tFOZjmCsCu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2020





Fitzpatrick has completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,535 yards with 10 TDs and 7 picks. He also has rushed for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall despite suffering a brutal hip injury in 2019 at Alabama. It was expected his growth process in the NFL might take some time. However, that accelerated. He made his first appearance for the Dolphins, going 2-for-2 for 9 yards in the victory over the Jets.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner weighed in on Twitter Monday, recalling when he was replaced by Eli Manning with the Giants in a similar fashion.

I know what my man #FitzMagic is feeling, in 04 w/ NYG we were playoff team after 9 games (& i wasn’t playing as well as Fitz) when they moved 2 @EliManning – sucked 4 me – but I knew it wasn’t about that season but the future & I’d have to say it worked out pretty well 4 Gmen! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 20, 2020





Fitzpatrick, who will be 38 next month, is one play away from returning to the field, which is the challenge every player faces when replaced. One can be sure he will continue to tutor Tagovailoa and be ready when called upon.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3 but it would seem implausible the Dolphins would risk moving Fitzpatrick and going with Tagovailoa and another rookie, Reid Sinnett, who currently is on the practice squad.