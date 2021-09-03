WATCH: Haskell Garrett scoops up forced fumble, rumbles for defensive touchdown

Though there’s still plenty of game, Ohio State is beginning to look a little more in control out in Minneapolis. The Buckeyes scored a couple of times on the offensive end through the air, then decided to do the same on the defensive end.

It all started with some pressure from defensive end Zach Harrison who busted around the end and stripped the ball from the hands of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. From there, the ball bounced right up to Haskell Garrett who showed us all how big men lumber down the field 32-yards in a dream touchdown scenario.

Watch the sequence of events that gave OSU a 10-point advantage in the second half.

🚨 SCOOP AND SCORE 🚨@HaskellGarrett_ with the big man TD for @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/paBwcwP7qp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2021

Ohio State can start to breathe a little easier now, but the game is far from over. Minnesota has come to play.

