WATCH: Greg Gard on how this fall will be different for Wisconsin basketball

Wisconsin basketball has newfound expectations, and head coach Greg Gard wasn’t shying away from the fact that the Badgers have a high ceiling and real tournament hopes in 2023-24.

After a year where the Badgers fell short of the dance, Wisconsin reloaded through a talented freshman class headlined by Gus Yalden, and St. John’s transfer AJ Storr who brings a versatile scoring threat to a Badger offense needing a few extra options.

Pair that with returning production that matches any team’s returners in the nation, and you have a roster built to win. Here is what Gard said about fall practices and the ceiling for this group in a video posted by Wisconsin basketball:

"This fall's gonna be a little 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩" pic.twitter.com/s5SjqTS5LY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire