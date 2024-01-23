Watch Greenlaw amazingly predict 49ers' game-sealing pick vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

One interception wasn't enough for Dre Greenlaw.

After the 49ers' linebacker picked off Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the third quarter of Saturday's divisional playoff win at Levi's Stadium, he spoke his next big play into existence.

"A pick in the playoffs. Damn, boy," Greenlaw said on the 49ers' sideline. "I'll mess around and get another one now."

And in the biggest play of the season, he kept his word.

With just under a minute to go and the Packers trailing by three, Love slowly moved the chains in an attempt to take the lead or allow Green Bay to kick a game-tying field goal in hopes of forcing overtime.

But on first-and-10 with 52 seconds remaining, Love scrambled to the right and threw an off-balanced pass to the middle of the field -- and there, once again, was Greenlaw, diving in front of fellow linebacker Fred Warner for the interception.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Greenlaw had three interceptions to his name across 62 games in five seasons, playoffs included. In Saturday's divisional win -- with the game on the line -- he had two in less than 20 minutes.

"Big Play Dre" was in full effect Saturday, and his intuition didn't let him -- or the Faithful -- down.

