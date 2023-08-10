How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals with betting odds

The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals practiced Wednesday afternoon and apparently Elgton Jenkins wanted to fight.

But nobody will be talking about much about that practice Friday night when Jordan Love is expected to get at least a few reps under center in the Packers' first preseason game of 2023, in Cincinnati.

And if wagering on football that doesn't count is your thing, then it's worth noting that, because Love is likely playing and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not, the Packers are favorites on the road.

Here's how to watch the game and Friday night's odds:

What time do the Packers play the Bengals?

6 p.m. Central Friday, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

Packers quarterback Jordan Love slaps hands with fans as he rides past on a bicycle before practice Aug. 1 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

How do I watch the Packers against the Bengals?

Fans can watch the game on WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) in Milwaukee and WGBA-TV (Channel 26) in Green Bay and Appleton, plus other affiliate stations.

Who's announcing the Packers-Bengals game?

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and former Packers fullback John Kuhn (analyst) are in the broadcast booth. Lance Allan of WTMJ-TV is the sideline reporter.

Where can I listen to the Packers-Bengals game?

The Packers flagship radio station is FM-97.3 The Game in Milwaukee and includes 50 stations in six states.

What are the odds in the Packers-Bengals game?

The Packers are 4½ point favorites as of Thursday night. The moneyline is Packers -200, Bengals +170. The over/under is 35.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, betting odds