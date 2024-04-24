If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the Golden Knights vs. Stars playoff series with DirecTV Stream, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV.

The 2024 NHL playoffs are off to a roaring start, in part thanks to one first-round series: the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Dallas Stars. The Golden Knights are this year’s reigning champion, and, although still strong, they’re the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division. Last year, before lifting the Stanley Cup, Vegas took down Dallas in the Western Conference Finals. This year could be different, however, with the Stars as the top seed in the West and a stellar season behind them.

If you’re looking to watch all the action live, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars NHL playoff series without cable, including an easy way to stream a few games for free.

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars Playoff Series Online

Golden Knights vs. Stars broadcasts are spread out across ESPN, TBS, and TruTV, so cord-cutters will want a live TV streaming service that carries all three of those channels to keep up with the series.

Stream Golden Knights vs. Stars on DirecTV Stream

The best live TV streaming service for watching all of this year’s NHL playoffs is DirecTV Stream. The popular service carries ESPN, TBS, and TruTV, as well as TNT and ESPN2, which means you can watch every 2024 playoff game online — including Golden Knights vs. Stars games. DirecTV Stream packages begin with a five-day free trial, and then subscriptions start at $79.99 a month after that.

Stream Golden Knights vs. Stars on Sling

Looking for a more affordable live TV streamer? Check out Sling. For $40 a month, you can get ESPN, TBS, TruTV, and 29 other channels in Sling’s Orange package. That’s fewer channels than the other options on this list, but about half the price (Sling does not offer a free trial, however).

Stream Golden Knights vs. Stars on Hulu + Live TV

Another great streaming service — for watching Golden Knights vs. Stars games or otherwise — is Hulu + Live TV. The service includes access to more than 95 live TV channels, including ESPN, TBS, and TruTV, as well as free subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (on-demand). All of this is $76.99 a month (no free trial though).

Can You Get Free Golden Knights vs. Stars Playoff Livestreams?

If you’re looking for a way to (legally) stream Golden Knights vs. Stars games for free, be sure to take advantage of the free trial from DirecTV Stream. Again, this will get you five days of live TV for free, which means two Golden Knights vs. Stars livestreams for free. Sign up here, but just remember to cancel before the trial is over to avoid any charges.

When Are Golden Knights vs. Stars Games? Playoff Series Schedule

The Golden Knights vs. Stars series kicked off on April 22 with a win for Vegas. Up next is Game 2 on April 24. Here’s the full TV schedule, as far as the NHL has announced (times in ET):

April 22: Game 1

Golden Knights 5, Stars 3

April 24: Game 2

9:30 p.m. on ESPN

April 27: Game 3

10:30 p.m. on TBS, truTV

April 29: Game 4

TBD

May 1: Game 5*

TBD

May 3: Game 6*

TBD

May 5: Game 7*

TBD

* if necessary

2024 NHL Playoffs Bracket

Here are the rest of the matchups to watch in this year’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Check out our full guide on how to watch every game without cable here.

Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers vs. LA Kings

