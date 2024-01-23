Watch: George Kittle flips Packers fans the bird in NSFW ‘Pat McAfee' clip originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

George Kittle is still fired up after Saturday's divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers.

The San Francisco 49ers punched a ticket to the NFC championship game with a 24-21 win in a thriller that came down to the wire.

It's the tight end's third appearance in the conference title game in four years with the Niners. On Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Kittle took the opportunity to dance on the losing fanbase's grave.

One of the show's producers, Ty Schmit — who's a die-hard Packers fan, gave Kittle a hard time about knocking his team out of the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

Kittle responded by flipping the bird at Schmit and said, "Go Pack go the f--- home."

It's well-documented that Kittle grew up a Chicago Bears fans and has always relished in beating the Packers.

The five-time Pro Bowler did his part on Saturday with four catches for 81 yards, scoring team's lone receiving touchdown.

The 49ers will host the Detroit Lions Sunday at 5:30 CT in the NFC championship game.

