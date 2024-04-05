Watch: French diver falls off board during inaugurating of Paris Olympics pool

Alexis Jandard

A French Olympic diver slipped and fell off the board during an exhibition dive in front of President Emmanuel Macron inaugurating an aquatic centre for the Paris Games on Thursday.

Alexis Jandard was among three divers chosen to showcase new springboards at the spanking new swimming and diving complex in Seine-Saint-Denis, northeast of Paris.

However, what was supposed to be a synchronised plunge went awry when Mr Jandard, from Lyon, slipped on his board, fell flat on his derrière, and plopped over the side into the water.

The incident was instantly seized upon on social media, in particular on a spoof site called the French Lose Federation (FFL) whose motto is: “Together, let’s celebrate a France that fails.”

Lyon newspaper Le Progrès said Mr Jandard deserved 10 out of 10 for the “hilarity” he triggered nationwide. It pointed out that he has form as the diver managed to break a board at a training pool in Tokyo.

‘I can’t believe it!’

In an Instagram story, the 26-year-old posted a picture of himself with scrapes on his back.

However, Mr Jandard, who came 16th at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and will be taking part in the Paris Games in the 3-metre synchronised diving event, instantly saw the funny side.

“Have fun, now’s the time to take the mickey because I deserve it big time!”

“I want to reassure everyone. I didn’t hurt myself. There was a bit of blood, but it’s not serious. It’s not going to stop me training this afternoon. Just so you know, I slipped! Actually, no, I have a slight weakness in my leg. It made me fall over in front of the President and the whole of France, I can’t believe it!

A few cuts and bruises but Alexis Jandard says he'll be back on the boards and in the pool later on Friday - Instagram

“I’ve broken boards before, but the board had never broken me before. Now it has. I would have preferred this ceremony to have gone well from start to finish. There was that little hitch. If it made people smile a little, so much the better.

“We know our sport. We know what it entails. We know that these things can happen ... It had to happen in front of the President and the whole of France. I think we chose the right moment.”

The diving competition at the Olympics takes place at the Paris Aquatics Centre in July and August.

