WATCH: Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan dislocates finger, still throws game-winning TD

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
While we’re at halftime of Wisconsin’s contest against Eastern Michigan with the Badgers up 24-0 and playing lights-out on both sides of the football, there is a story from earlier today to revisit.

It was former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan leading the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 2-0 start with a 32-29 victory over Toledo.

Coan wasn’t nearly as good as his record-setting Week 1 performance, and he was actually benched during the second half of the game.

But all of that aside, Notre Dame needed a touchdown late to avoid a massive upset and Coan delivered. Oh, and he did so directly after dislocating his finger and popping it back in place.

Coan finished the contest with 239 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The stats don’t tell the whole story on the surface, though, as the game-winning touchdown came under some pretty impressive circumstances.

The Badgers will face Coan and the Fighting Irish two weeks from today at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

