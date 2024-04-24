How to watch former Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 NFL draft

Penn State is set to have one of its biggest NFL drafts in program history. With any luck, Penn State could have as many as 10 players selected in the 2024 NFL draft, putting this year;’s draft class up with some of the best in program history. The fun begins Thursday night in Detroit, Michigan, the city where Penn State’s 2023 season concluded with a rout of Michigan State.

Olu Fashanu is expected to be the first Nittany Lion off the board at some point in the first round, although where he winds up is still a bit of a guessing game among NFL draft experts and analysts. Could he be joined in the first round by defensive end Chop Robinson? And how long will other Nittany Lions have to wait before getting their respective calls to the NFL?

We will have an NFL draft tracker providing updates on all of Penn State’s draft prospects, which will be updated throughout the draft as needed. But if you want to watch from home, here is how to watch the draft over the next few days.

Round 1:

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3:

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Central

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 4-7:

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire