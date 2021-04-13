WATCH: Former Patriots GM tells an awesome NFL draft story

I love telling this Matt Light story from 2001 #NFLDraft on #GMFB. When I called him around pick #45 he told me that the #Jets were holding on line w/ him until they picked at #49. I was with the #Patriots & we were pick #50. I told him to not tell ANYONE that I just called him.. pic.twitter.com/GwcxWSXVQr — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) April 13, 2021

The NFL draft process is full of subterfuge, as teams do their best to keep their intentions close to the vest.

Scott Pioli, former general manager of the New England Patriots, spent some time on NFL Network telling a fantastic draft-day story about making sure they could move up for their guy in the second round without a division rival finding out.

With the promise of secrecy from offensive line prospect Matt Light, Pioli made a trade to jump ahead of the New York Jets after Light told him he was on the phone with the Jets, who planned to pick him at their spot.

Trust no one this time of year.