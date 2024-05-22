Watch former LSU star Angel Reese throw first pitch at Chicago Cubs game

Angel Reese hasn’t been in the Windy City long, but she’s already adapting to the Chicago sports culture.

The former LSU women’s basketball star and seventh-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft is early in her rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky, but she and rookie teammate Kamilla Cardoso were chosen to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game on Tuesday night.

Formerly college rivals, Reese and Cardoso — a South Carolina product — are now on the same side after the Sky took Cardoso third overall in the same draft.

Two games into her rookie season, Reese is averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds to go with 1.5 assists and a steal.

Shota Imanaga poses with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso before tonight's @Cubs game!@SkyMarquee pic.twitter.com/ilvOGDarVu — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 21, 2024

The tour around the city continues with these two! Kamilla Cardoso & Angel Reese tossing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field today ⚾️ Hey @CHGO_Cubs, how would you say the ladies did? #SkyTown #YouHaveToSeeIT pic.twitter.com/to7KQCsW5t — CHGO Sky (@CHGO_Sky) May 21, 2024

Reese and the Sky return to the court on Thursday night for a game on the road against the New York Liberty.

