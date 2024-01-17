How to watch: Florida State Seminoles women's basketball vs. Syracuse Orange

How to watch FSU women's basketball vs. Syracuse

Who: No. 15 Florida State (14-4, 5-1 ACC) vs. Syracuse (14-2, 4-1)

When/Where: 7 p.m., Thursday, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV/Radio: ACCNX/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU has received a significant boost in the AP Top 25 poll, jumping to No. 15, after back-to-back wins over No. 20 North Carolina (70-62) and Virginia Tech (89-81). The Seminoles have won three straight and are sitting in second place in the ACC. According to ESPN's Bracketology, FSU is also in a position to host first and second-round games of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed. ... Fifth-year senior Sara Bejedi continues to elevate her game night in and night out as she threw down a career-high 31 points in the victory over the Hokies, shooting an impressive 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Sophomore Ta'Niya Latson had an impressive night as well, downing 20 points against Virginia Tech to eclipse 1,000 in her career. ... The Seminoles have been one of the top-scoring teams in the country this season, averaging 83.8 points per game, which ranks 13th nationally. That stat line also leads the ACC.

What FSU needs to do to win: The Seminoles are facing off against a Syracuse team that is on the brink of being one the top teams in the country, receiving several votes in the most recent AP poll. Its two losses on the year have come to No. 20 Maryland and North Carolina, but holds wins over Alabama, Iowa State and Notre Dame. The Orange is 4-1 in ACC play, directly behind FSU in the conference standings. ... FSU has shot well from the line this season, but there may not be as many opportunities on Thursday, as Syracuse is playing the most disciplined game in the ACC this season. The Orange average just 13.5 fouls per game, which ranks 19th nationally. ... Height will play a big factor on the offensive side of the ball as Syracuse is one of the top putback teams in the country. It is averaging 17.3 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks 5th nationally and leads all Power 6 teams. ... Senior guard Dyaisha Fair has been a scoring force for Syracuse this season, averaging 19.8 points per game, just 0.3 behind Latson. The 5-foot-5-inch senior has thrown down 21 points in three straight games for the Orange.

