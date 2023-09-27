Advertisement

Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday for Week 4 sit/start advice and analysis

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read

Week 4 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to get your lineup ready than by watching Fantasy Football Live. Starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will join host Jason Fitz to preview the week ahead and help with your sit-start decisions. They will also hit on some of the biggest questions we need answered.

  • Will the Lions and Packers have their backfields at full strength for their TNF matchup?

  • Can Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars get on track as they head to London?

  • Is top pickup De’Von Achane a must-start against the Bills?

  • What fantasy grades do members of the rookie class deserve?

NBC Sports fantasy analyst Lawrence Jackson Jr. will stop by for a conversation about optimal FLEX plays for the week.

We'll cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR pressing sit-start questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. The 75-minute show starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET a new day and time this season — and goes right up until kickoff of Lions-Packers on TNF.

You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also answer your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.