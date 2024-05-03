How to Watch F1 Miami Grand Prix Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 features some of the world’s best race car drivers coming to the Magic City, including Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Lando Norris and others.

The race takes place at Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida starting on Friday, May 3 with a start time of 12:25 p.m. ET/9:25 a.m. PT. The race itself happens on Sunday, May 5 beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The broadcasts live on ABC, while the practice and qualifying sessions air on ESPN and ESPN2. Cord-cutters can watch the race with any live TV streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Sling Orange + Blue.

Want to attend the F1 Miami Grand Prix in person? Last-minute tickets are still available on resale sites like Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. Meanwhile, you can use code VAR2024 to take $20 off your ticket purchase at VividSeats.com. In addition, you can use promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com. Need a place to stay? Check out our picks for the best hotels in Miami here.

How To Watch F1 Miami Grand Prix Online Free

DirecTV Stream offers ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 in all of their packages with prices starting at $69.99 per month for the entry-level “Entertainment” tier. It includes more than 75 channels, such as AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, FX, HGTV, Nickelodeon, TBS, truTV and much more.

In addition, the streamer has a free 5-day trial available, which is more than enough time to watch the entire F1 Miami Grand Prix on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 online for free. You can either cancel or keep the service after the free trial is over.

Meanwhile, throughout the weekend, the F1 Academy Series for Women Drivers is available to stream on ESPN+, which starts at $10.99/Month. If you don’t want to go month-to-month, you can sign up for an annual subscription for $109.99/Year — which is about a 15% savings from the monthly price.

You can also sign up for the Disney Trio — which includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ — starting at $14.99/month.

F1 Miami Grand Prix Schedule

Ahead of race day on Sunday, May 5 on ABC, the F1 Miami Grand Prix event also includes practice and qualifying sessions on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 on ESPN and ESPN2. Check out the complete schedule below:

Friday, May 3: Practice One at 12:25 p.m. ET/9:25 a.m. PT — ESPN2

Friday, May 3: Sprint Qualifying at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — ESPN2

Saturday, May 4: Sprint at 11:55 a.m. ET/8:55 a.m. PT — ESPN

Saturday, May 4: Qualifying at 3:55 p.m. ET/12:55 p.m. PT — ESPN

Sunday, May 5: Race Day at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT — ABC

The F1 Miami Grand Prix broadcasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 and livestreams via DirecTV Stream starting on Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5.

