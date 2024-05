It’s been over 10 years since EA Sports released a new college football video game, but the wait is nearly over. After a decade of recycling the same Madden NFL game with minor yearly upgrades, fans desperately await the release of EA Sports’ “College Football 25” in July.

While the game itself doesn’t come out until July 19, EA Sports dropped the official trailer on Friday morning. Check out the preview below, as shared on YouTube:

