How to watch Doak Walker Award ceremony: Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II a top contender

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is among the three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, set to be announced as part of the ESPN College Football Awards Show at 6 p.m. Friday.

Gordon is joined on the finalist list by North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton and Missouri’s Cody Schrader.

Gordon has already been named to multiple All-America teams, and another one — the Walter Camp All-America Team — will be released as part of Friday’s show.

Here’s what you need to know about the show and the Doak Walker Award finalists:

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates a touchdown during second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

How to watch Doak Walker Award announcement

Time: 6 p.m. Friday

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Comparing finalists: Ollie Gordon II, Omarion Hampton, Cody Schrader

Here’s a look at the case for each finalist:

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State: Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,614 yards, is second in rushing touchdowns with 20 and leads Power Five players in all-purpose yards with 1,940. He also leads the nation in 100-yard games, 150-yard games, 200-yard games and 250-yard games, as well as carries of at least 30 yards and carries of at least 40 yards. And he was the key piece of OSU’s run to the Big 12 title game.

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina: Finished fifth nationally with 1,442 rushing yards to go with 15 touchdowns. With the bowl game still to play, his rushing total is the third- best in UNC program history. He ended the regular season as the ACC leader in rushing attempts (234), yards (1,442), touchdowns (15), attempts per game (19.5) and yards per game (120.7).

Cody Schrader, Missouri: Schrader led the nation in rushing yards per game at 124.9, half a yard ahead of Gordon. Schrader also finished third in FBS and second among Power Five backs with 1,499 rushing yards and recently was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy, given to college football’s best player who began his career as a walk-on. He joined Gordon as a first-team selection to the CBS Sports All-America team announced earlier this week.

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) scores a touchdown in the second overtime as BYU's Eddie Heckard (5) and Crew Wakley (38) defend during the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Doak Walker Award winner history

This is the 33rd time the Doak Walker Award will be given out to the nation's top running back. It began in 1990, and regardless of who wins, that player will be the first winner of the trophy in his school’s history.

Texas and Wisconsin have each had five winners, and Alabama has had three.

Three players have won it twice, with Texas’ Ricky Williams, Arkansas’ Darren McFadden and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.

Six of the last seven winners are still in the NFL, a list that consists of Derrick Henry from Alabama, D’Onta Foreman from Texas, Wisconsin’s Taylor, Najee Harris from Alabama, Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State and Texas’ Bijan Robinson.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Doak Walker Award: How to watch, the case for OSU's Ollie Gordon II