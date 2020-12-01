Watch: DK Metcalf with another incredible catch

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Russell Wilson puts the ball out there and somehow, someway, DK Metcalf winds up with the catch.

Check out this grab as Metcalf manages to reel in the pass despite spot-on coverage from Darius Slay.

The catch was the big play on a drive that led to a Jason Myers field goal, which gave Seattle a 20-9 lead in the fourth quarter.

