If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch college softball is with Hulu + Live TV, which includes ESPN+.

More from Rolling Stone

get free trial at hulu + live tv

D1 softball programs nationwide have officially started on the road to the 2024 Women’s College World Series. The Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and LSU Tigers were this season’s top three teams, and they’re all still in the running as they battle it out in their conference championship tournaments.

If you’re looking to watch all the action from home, read on for our full guide on how to watch college softball. We’ve included tips for streaming college softball without cable, watching games for free, and watching college softball on TV.

How to Watch College Softball Online

Some D1 softball games are televised on the ESPN family of networks or conference channels, but a large chunk of games are shown on ESPN+. The best way to watch college softball online is to get a live TV streaming service and ESPN+. You can get each separately, or both together with Hulu + Live TV.

Here are a few of our top suggestions for watching college softball without cable, including pricing and free trial information:

Stream College Softball on Hulu + Live TV

The best way to watch college softball online is to get a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The streaming service includes more than 95 live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ACCN. Best of all: Hulu + Live TV includes a complimentary ESPN+ subscription to watch all the college softball games not shown on live TV. Get a three-day free trial here, after which Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month.

How to Watch College Softball: Live Stream Online Free, TV Channel

Hulu + Live TV

Get Free trial

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream College Softball on ESPN+

ESPN+ is essential for keeping up with college softball, as many of this season’s games are shown exclusively on the streaming service. ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but it’s very affordable at $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

How to Watch College Softball: Live Stream Online Free, TV Channel

ESPN+

get ESPN+ $10.99

ESPN+ offers extensive live and on-demand content across just about every sport. The service costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year for an annual plan.







Stream College Softball on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of our favorite live TV streaming services — and a great way to get livestreams of all the TV channels showing college softball. We think the ideal DirecTV Stream setup for watching college softball is the Entertainment plan (the most affordable package) with the Sport Pack add-on for conference channels. The Entertainment plan costs $79.99 a month and the Sports Pack costs $14.99 a month, but it all starts with a five-day free trial.

How to Watch College Softball: Live Stream Online Free, TV Channel

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream College Softball on fubo

Another great live TV streaming service for watching college softball is fubo. The popular streamer carries the ESPN channels (ESPN, ESPN2) in its base Pro plan, and you can get conference channels with the Sports Plus add-on. fubo plans start with a seven-day free trial. The Pro plan is $79.99 a month and the Sport Plus pack costs an extra $10.99 a month.

How to Watch College Softball: Live Stream Online Free, TV Channel

fubo

get free trial

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Get Free College Softball Livestreams

Looking for free college softball livestreams? Thanks to the free trials offered by Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and fubo, you can get them easily (and legally). Sign up for any of those free trials, enjoy watching college softball for free, and be sure to cancel before the trial is over.

get free trial at fubo

What Channel Is College Softball On?

College softball games air on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big 12 Network) as well as conference channels including SEC Network and ACC Network.

2024 College Softball Season Schedule

The 2024 college softball season is heading into the championships now, with the Women’s College World Series coming up fast. We’re now in the conference tournaments, which run through May 11, and we’ll get the Women’s College World Series starting May 30.

Conference tournaments: Wednesday, May 8 through Saturday, May 11

Regionals: Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19

Super regionals: Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26

Women’s College World Series: Thursday, May 30 through Friday, June 7

Best of Rolling Stone