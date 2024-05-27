Watch: Cincinnati Reds' grounds crew member rescued from GABP 'tarp monster'

A member of the Cincinnati Reds' grounds crew was rescued Sunday after a run-in with baseball's notorious "tarp monster" as she and others covered the Great American Ball Park infield during a rain delay in the 6th inning of the Reds' 4-1 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last July, Reds vice president of ballpark operations Sean Brown joined the grounds crew in preventing major tarp trouble by lying on the field and hanging on for dear life during a rain delay against the San Francisco Giants.

A similar "tarp monster" incident happened in July 2021 to a member of the Reds' grounds crew at the start of a GABP rain delay against Milwaukee.

A general view of the tarp on the field during a rain delay at Great American Ball Park

In September 2020, a crew member dubbed "the hustler" fell on the rolled-up tarp after retrieving a foul ball, also against the Brewers.

Reactions to Sunday's "tarp monster," including from MLB's official Twitter/X account:

Cincinnati, the land of Skyline Chili and Tarp Monsters. pic.twitter.com/p1742iwtcm — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2024

TARP MONSTER STRIKES IN CINCINNATI pic.twitter.com/wBZXsDLGO2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 26, 2024

With severe weather in the area, we are now under a delay in Cincinnati.



The Reds lead the Dodgers 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning. @johnsadak | @Reds pic.twitter.com/1R1pHk0eCk — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 26, 2024

