WATCH: Christopher Morel jacks game-winning home run in unbelievable Cubs win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bottom of the ninth inning, two runners on with the game-winning run at the plate for the Cubs.

Christopher Morel couldn't have scripted it better. He launched a home run into the Wrigley Field basket in right-center field.

Check out this 3-run home run he launched to beat the White Sox and retake the Crosstown Cup.

The Cubs defeated the White Sox in the season series, 3-1.

Despite a tough loss to the South Side on Tuesday night, they bounced back with one of their best wins of the season. Ironically, it would've been one of their worst losses, had Morel not sent one to the seats.

