Watch: Chris Mullin presents Steph Curry with Team USA jersey for Olympics

Although the Golden State Warriors season is over, Stephen Curry won’t have much time away from the court during the upcoming summer. The Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard was recently named to Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

To celebrate his addition to Team USA for his first-ever appearance in the Olympics, Curry was presented his jersey by a Hall of Famer and former member of Team USA’s “Dream Team.”

Warrior legend and current pre and postgame analyst in the Bay Area Chris Mullin met with Curry in San Francisco to show the two-time MVP his new Team USA jersey. Instead of No. 30, Curry will wear No. 4 with Team USA this summer. In past FIBA competitions, Curry has worn No. 4 with Team USA.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Mully gifted Steph his Team USA jersey for the Paris Olympics 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/O9X425GEHU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2024

Along with having his No. 17 retired by the Golden State Warriors, Mullin is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Mullin was a member of Team USA’s 1992 Olympic team in Barcelona, which was coined “The Dream Team.”

The 2024 games in Paris will serve as Curry’s debut in the Olympics. Curry has played in a pair of FIBA World Cups with Team USA, but never the summer games.

The Olympics are set to begin on July 26 in Paris, France.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire