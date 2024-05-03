WATCH: Chiefs draft picks arrive in Kansas City for rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their rookie minicamp this weekend with all of their picks from the 2024 NFL draft in attendance.

Along with their draft selections, players from around the country are set to commune in Kansas City with rookie minicamp invitations, which act as a foot in the door for future contracts with the team.

Though nothing is guaranteed for the invitees, participation in offseason workouts is a crucial part of life in the NFL.

Xavier Worthy and other rookies were seen arriving at the Chiefs’ practice facility on Friday in a video that was posted by the team’s official social media accounts.

The rooks are on site 📍 pic.twitter.com/nFiEy2XOzp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 3, 2024

As this is the prospects’ first taste of life in the NFL, the rookie minicamp is a crucial part of Kansas City’s offseason program and should provide plenty of intrigue for the coaching staff as they sculpt the Chiefs’ roster for next season’s title defense campaign.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire