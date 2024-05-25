Watch: Center fielder tags out runner at home plate in Ohio playoff game

Just when you thought you had seen everything…

Marion center fielder Griffin Bruns pulled off an all-time, ultimate hustle play during an Ohio playoff game against Fort Recovery on Friday.

Per MLB.com:

With one out in the top of the sixth, the junior outfielder scooped up a bloop single over the head of Marion Local infielders Parker Hess and Ian Rindler. Fort Recovery hitter Caden Grisez, realizing no one was covering second, took the turn and headed for the base. Bruns had no shot to beat him to the bag — but the play wasn’t over.

But no one was covering third, either, so Grisez kept right on going with Bruns trailing in his wake. Marion Local’s catcher pulled up to third base a few seconds too late, leaving home plate also uncovered. Or so Grisez thought. Bruns — by that time where a shortstop might stand — realized what was happening and sprinted home with the baseball, arriving just in time to slap a diving tag on Grisez for an unbelievable out. (Score that one as a triple with an 8-unassisted putout, for the record.)

Have you ever seen a center fielder tag someone out at home plate? Well here you go! pic.twitter.com/MORPFxt5Tp

— WOSN Sports (@WOSNScores) May 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on High School Sports